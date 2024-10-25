WATCH: Irish Tarmac Rally champion Keith Cronin reflects on his success this year

KEITH Cronin needs to make more room in his trophy cabinet after he won a West Cork Sports Star monthly award recently.

The Ballylickey man won the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title for the second time in his glittering career, and he spoke about his second-place finish in the Cork 20 International Rally that secured the title.

Keith also reflected on the high points of the year, juggling the Irish Tarmac and BRC competitions, as well as the rise of his younger brothers.

