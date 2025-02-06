Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

WATCH: Guilherme Alencar and Barry O'Donovan from 4 Honor jiu-jitsu

February 6th, 2025 11:11 AM

By Southern Star Team

WATCH: Guilherme Alencar and Barry O'Donovan from 4 Honor jiu-jitsu Image

Share this article

THE 4 Honor jiu-jitsu club in Bantry recently came back from the European Championships in Portugal with three gold medals (won by Kawan Azeredo, Juliana Taparica and Mariana Ribeiro) and one bronze medal (Karel Bubnik).

What's more, they then won a further two gold medals at the Dublin Open last weekend curtosy of Kawan Azeredo and Juan Barcellos.

Back home, the club also does an outreach program where they do self-defence and jiu-jitsu classes in schools around West Cork.

Club founder Barry O’Donovan and coach Guilherme Alencar catch up with Matthew Hurley this week to talk about the recent highs and their beginnings.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended