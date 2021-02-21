WATCH: Darragh McElhinney sets new Irish U23 indoor 3000m record and takes 16 seconds off his PB!

GLENGARRIFF athlete Darragh McElhinney raced into the record books on Saturday at the Athletics Ireland Elite Micro Meet held at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown.

The West Cork man (20) ran a personal best best and an Irish U23 record when he finished second in the men’s 3000 metres.

Coming in just behind John Travers, Darragh ran a sensational 7:50.80 which smashed the existing Irish U23 indoor 3000m record of 7:51.35 set by Mark Carroll and that had stood since 1994.

Darragh's previous 3000m indoor PB was 8:06.18, set in March 2020, so he took an incredible 16 seconds off that time on Saturday!

Congrats, Darragh!