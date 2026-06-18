WATCH: Cork hurling captain Darragh Fitzgibbon on returning to action

CORK hurling captain Darragh Fitzgibbon has missed the last two games due to appendicitis but is looking forward to his return, whenever that may be.

The Cork team be fully focused on the All-Ireland SHC quarter-final this Sunday (3.30pm) when they face Offaly in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

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Charleville's Fitzgibbon sat down with Matthew Hurley on this week's podcast to the discuss his return, a strong Rebels squad and bouncing back after their Munster final defeat to Limerick.

Eir Ambassador Darragh Fitzgibbon marking eir’s continued support of the GAA All‑Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and the fourth year of the Poc Tapa Challenge, a competition open to every GAA club in the country, where the fastest team wins €5,000 for their club and the chance to play in Croke Park on semi‑final day. To enter, visit @eir.Ireland on Instagram. eir is recognised by Opensignal as having Ireland’s No.1 5G network coverage.