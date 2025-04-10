Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

WATCH: Cork hurler Shane Kingston on the upcoming Munster SHC

April 10th, 2025 11:33 AM

By Southern Star Team

Eir ambassador and Cork hurler Shane Kingston, pictured at the launch of the third annual eir for all Poc Tapa Challenge. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE CORK hurlers are on a high right now after winning the league for the first time since 1998.

They beat Tipperary 3-24 to 0-23 in a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh to seal a successful league campaign.

Focus has swiftly gone to their Munster SHC opener against Clare on Sunday week though as the championship comes closer to throw-in.

Matthew Hurley chatted to Shane Kingston, who was speaking at the launch of the ‘eir for all’ Poc Tapa Challenge, on this week's podcast.

  • Eir, Ireland’s leading telecommunications provider, is calling on GAA clubs across the country to take part in the ‘eir for all’ Poc Tapa Challenge to be in with a chance to win up to €5,000 for their club and play on the hallowed turf of Croke Park on All Ireland Semi-Final Day. For further information on how to enter follow @eir.ireland or visit eir.ie.

