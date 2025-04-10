WATCH: Cork hurler Shane Kingston on the upcoming Munster SHC

THE CORK hurlers are on a high right now after winning the league for the first time since 1998.

They beat Tipperary 3-24 to 0-23 in a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh to seal a successful league campaign.

Focus has swiftly gone to their Munster SHC opener against Clare on Sunday week though as the championship comes closer to throw-in.

Matthew Hurley chatted to Shane Kingston, who was speaking at the launch of the ‘eir for all’ Poc Tapa Challenge, on this week's podcast.