SAOIRSE McCarthy was in Croke Park again this week at the launch of Eir as an Official Telco partner of the Camogie Association and three year sponsor of the U16 Camogie All Ireland Championship.

Saoirse spoke to Kieran McCarthy on this week's Star Sport Podcast about why Camogie is so important, her move up to Dublin and weather Cork can add a third All Ireland crown in a row in 2025.