WATCH: Conor Hourihane on being back in West Cork, his new role with Barnsley and why he’s obsessed with coaching

BANDON soccer star Conor Hourihane added a West Cork Sports Star monthly award to his growing collection of accolades on Wednesday night.

West Cork’s first-ever Premier League footballer was honoured for his role in captaining Derby County to League One promotion in April – it’s the third time he has won promotion in English football, first with Barnsley in 2016, then with Aston Villa in 2019 and the latest with Derby. Conor has since left the Rams to take up a new player-coach role with his former club Barnsley.

The former Bandon AFC player was joined in the Celtic Ross Hotel on Tuesday night by family and friends, to celebrate his latest achievement. Conor is also a previous winner of the West Cork Sports Star of the Year award in 2019.