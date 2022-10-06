Sport

WATCH: Castlehaven captain Siobhan Courtney on famous win

October 6th, 2022 11:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

On this week’s podcast we’re reflecting on a famous win for the Castlehaven ladies’ footballers who continued their rise up the Cork footballing ranks by clinching the county intermediate title after an epic 25-metre free shoot-out win against Glanmire on Saturday.

We’ll be joined by captain Siobhan Courtney who, along with Rachel Whelton, kicked the winning frees as Castlehaven won the shoot-out 2-1.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

