WATCH: Captain Fantastic Clare O’Leary adds West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award to her collection

CLARE O’Leary has been a stalwart of Clonakilty ladies’ football for well over a decade so it was fitting that she captained the club to county intermediate championship honours in 2020.

To honour her role in Clon’s county triumph Clare was presented with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award.

Clon were the surprise packets in last year’s county intermediate championship as they defeated Rosscarbery in the semi-final before beating Glanmire by 2-8 to 0-7 in the decider.

Midfielder Clare led by example and is a deserving recipient of a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award.