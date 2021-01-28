WATCH: Captain Fantastic Clare O’Leary adds West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award to her collection

CLARE O’Leary has been a stalwart of Clonakilty ladies’ football for well over a decade so it was fitting that she captained the club to county intermediate championship honours in 2020.
Sport
Jan, 2021
WATCH: Conor Hourihane scored his first goal for Swansea City to rescue a draw
Read more
To honour her role in Clon’s county triumph Clare was presented with a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award.
Clon were the surprise packets in last year’s county intermediate championship as they defeated Rosscarbery in the semi-final before beating Glanmire by 2-8 to 0-7 in the decider.
Midfielder Clare led by example and is a deserving recipient of a Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Monthly Award.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.