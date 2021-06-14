Sport

WATCH: Berehaven's All-Ireland winning golfers receive a hero's welcome in Castletownbere

June 14th, 2021 4:31 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

All-Ireland winners Berehaven Golf Club in Castletownbere with the 2020 AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

THE All-Ireland winning heroes of Berehaven Golf Club returned home to a fitting welcome in Beara last Friday, fresh from their incredible exploits in Donegal where they were crowned 2020 AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield champions.

After defeating Baltinglass on Thursday, the victorious Berehaven golfers were back on home soil on Friday, and they received a homecoming fitting for champions, as captured by photographer Anne Marie Cronin who was in Castletownbere to see the local heroes show off their new All-Ireland title.

Thanks to photographer Anne Marie Cronin for the video - check out her new website here

