WATCH: Berehaven's All-Ireland winning golfers receive a hero's welcome in Castletownbere

THE All-Ireland winning heroes of Berehaven Golf Club returned home to a fitting welcome in Beara last Friday, fresh from their incredible exploits in Donegal where they were crowned 2020 AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield champions.

After defeating Baltinglass on Thursday, the victorious Berehaven golfers were back on home soil on Friday, and they received a homecoming fitting for champions, as captured by photographer Anne Marie Cronin who was in Castletownbere to see the local heroes show off their new All-Ireland title.

