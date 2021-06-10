Berehaven Golf Club crowned 2020 AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield champions!

WEST CORK golf club Berehaven are the 2020 AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield champions after winning their first national title.

A 3.5-1.5 win over Baltinglass saw the joyous scenes on the 16th green as Declan Dunne and Luke O’Sullivan earned a 4&2 win over Fergal Doogue and Nathan Gerraghty to win the crucial point.

'You cannot imagine how good it feels. It’s the best moment of my life,' Dunne said moments after the win.

'There’s a pile of kids playing, and hopefully more kids and adults will follow,' O’Sullivan added, when speaking about the club.

'Most people don’t even know where we’re from. So many people said how far away we are. It’s unbelievable.'

RESULTS - AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield Final: Berehaven 3.5-1.5 Baltinglass

S Spencer and B O’Driscoll beat J Bowes and B Lord 5&3

D Dunne and L O’Sullivan beat F Doogue and N Gerraghty 4&2

C Downey and D Kelly beat D Byrne and E Cooney 6&5

L Hanley and G Power lost to N Patterson and S Mann 6&4

L Harrington and D Hegarty halved R McHugh and N Doogue