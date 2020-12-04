WATCH: Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy picks up Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award for August

The queen of Irish sprinting, Phil Healy’s success this year was recognised when she picked up her FIFTH Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Star Award earlier this week.
The Ballineen bullet won three national senior titles in 2020 – 200m indoor and 100m & 200m outdoor – as well as set a new Irish 200m indoor record, and her incredible feats saw her honoured with the West Cork Sports Star Award for August.
The award presentation took place over Zoom this week with Helen Wycherley (Celtic Ross Hotel Director), Neil Grant (Celtic Ross Hotel General Manager), Paudie Palmer (C103) and Kieran McCarthy (The Southern Star sports editor) leading the tributes to one of West Cork’s finest ambassadors.
Phil, crowned the overall West Cork Sports Star in 2018, has now won five monthly awards since 2012 and she’s only one behind rower Paul O’Donovan who has won six monthly awards.
