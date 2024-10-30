Victorious with a one point win in the final

ENNISKEANE produced a battling performance to clinch the U15B Carbery trophy with a one-point win over a gallant Ballinascarthy team in the final on October 16th.

Enniskeane, having won all their league matches to reach the final, and Ballinascarthy only losing one match to Enniskeane by a few points, this final pointed to a tight contest and so it transpired.

From the throw-in the two sides went at it and there was no let up for the full hour.

Ballinascarthy opened the scoring with a point, followed by Enniskeane replying with a goal, Ballinascarthy responded again with a point to close the gap but again another Enniskeane raid produced another goal, every ball was hard won and a further five points from Ballinascarthy and with Enniskeane replying with 1-1, left the half time score Enniskeane 3-1 versus Ballinascarthy seven points.

The second half started with Ballinascarthy coming out with intent and pinning the Enniskeane team back. Enniskeane’s back line was to the fore, continually repelling Ballinascarthy attacks. Enniskeane then hit Ballinascarthy with another goal to extend their lead to six points, but Ballinascarthy refused to yield and hit a purple patch scoring 1-2, again reduced the gap down to a point, 4-1 versus 1-9. Both sides when hit for scores were able to respond and again Enniskeane hit another goal to leave it 5-1 to 1-9, with the clock starting to run down. Ballinascarthy with four unanswered points finally gained parity to level the match 5-1 versus 1-13 and it was all to play for. With both sets of supporters roaring their clubs on and time nearly done, Enniskeane won a free on the 40 mark on the righthand touchline. Young corner forward Ellen O’Regan stepped up and with nerves of steel, split the posts to put Enniskeane ahead. There was still enough time for Ballinascarthy to launch one finally attack but to no avail. The final whistle went and the Enniskeane players on a fulltime score of 5-2 versus 1-13, were able to celebrate a magnificent win.

Thanks was expressed to Barryroe for hosting, to referee Chris Cronin and to Ballinascarthy for putting up a great fight.

The Enniskeane mentors thanked the supporters who followed the team all year and the players for their tremendous commitment. The Enniskeane panel on the night included: Alison Kelleher, Anna Deane, Clodagh O’Driscoll, Muireann O’Sullivan, Fia Di Rollo, Grace Ahern, Leone Corish, Ella Hilliard, Emer O’Dell (one goal), Laoise Hayes, Amy Walsh (two goals), Amy O’Donovan, Ellen O’Regan (one point), Hazel Nyhan (1-1), Aoife O’Donovan (two goals), Niamh Hurley, and Nikki Kereszturi. The mentors are: John Hilliard, Shelia Hilliard, James Nyhan, Sean Walsh, Anthony O’Donovan, and Cathy Kelleher.