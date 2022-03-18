Tuthill finishes tenth at the European Throwing Cup

KILBRITTAIN teenager Nicola Tuthill finished tenth overall in the women’s U23 Hammer Throw final at the European Throwing Cup in Leiria, Spain, last weekend.

The Bandon AC athlete opened her final with a strong 59.57, which would ultimately prove to be her best score. The final was won by Polish athlete Ewa Rozanska with 67.24. Tuthill’s top throw in Spain was short of her season’s best of 60.92m that she threw at the annual Dunboyne AC Winter Throws competition in February.

Next up for the talented 18-year-old is the outdoor season, which includes the World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia at the start of August.