'To be in an Olympic final, it's what dreams are made of' - Phil Healy

PHIL HEALY was ecstatic in her post-race interview as she was part of the Irish women's 4x400m relay team who secured a place in the Olympic final following a third placed finish in this mornings heat.

'It’s unbelievable to come away as Olympic finalists', said Healy. 'That was the aim coming in here. We knew it was going to be a tough ask with the draw but to come away with an automatic Q, early in the morning, you just can’t ask for more'.

After receiving the batton from Sophie Becker, Healy explained her thought process behind her impressive 51.9 second leg.

'Even at 300, I knew where Sophie was and she was miles ahead of everyone else. I know I had to use that 200m speed. I'd say I ran a 200m PB in the first half! It's so important to be in a good position at that 200, because it means a good line up for leg three when handing over to Kelly. I just tried to hold it off because I knew Lieke Klaver was coming fast behind me'.

'But oh my god it's an Olympic final. I'm just so proud to be part of this team. It's just so, so special. To be in an Olympic final, it's what dreams are made of and to do it with the girls it's just unreal, she beamed.

Healy concluded with a word on the Irish support in the stadium. 'The atmosphere was electric and it’s a credit to all the travelling Irish supporters. Rhasidat was right the other day...it does feel like Morton Stadium out there! The roar Sophie got when she was behind the blocks was just unbelievable and the support back home is just crazy. It’s the closest we’ll ever get to a home Games'.