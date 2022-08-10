Ten county football championship games to keep an eye out for this weekend

There are plenty of games involving Carbery sides to look forward to this weekend. Matthew Hurley selects ten to keep an eye on

*****

Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Cork PSFC, Saturday, 7pm in Clonakilty – A game between two heavyweights in the Cork PSFC, both sides won their opening game. There’s no real pressure for both, but an opportunity for an early pass to the next round awaits.

Clonakilty v Newcestown, Cork PSFC, Sunday, 2pm in Bandon – A tie that will most likely decide who will be fighting relegation this year. Clonakilty were county finalists last year, so will not want to be in that position, the town will give it everything though.

Carbery Rangers v Eire Óg, Cork PSFC, Sunday, 4pm in Bandon – Carbery Rangers can seal their place in the next round with a win here but must be cautious. Eire Óg beat them last year, and will be desperate for a victory themselves after losing in round one.

Dohenys v Bandon, Cork SAFC, Friday, 7:30pm in Ballinacarriga – A huge game for both these West Cork sides as they look for their first championship win of 2022. Bandon are looking for their first points. Expect fireworks in this match as a lot is on the line.

Ilen Rovers v O’Donovan Rossa, Cork SAFC, Sunday, 2pm in Castlehaven – ‘El Skibbico,’ as we have christened it, this is another West Cork SAFC derby. Ilen will be desperate for their first championship win, excluding relegation play offs, since 2019.

Bantry Blues v Castletownbere, Cork PIFC, Saturday, 4pm in Adrigole – The ‘Battle of the Bay,’ as Bantry selector Arthur Coakley described it, both sides won their opening game but both will be going all out to win this one. An early spot in the next round is on offer.

Ballinascarthy v Kilbrittain, Carbery JAFC, Friday, 7pm in Timoleague – The Pedlars’ Cross club have been one of the top performers this season, winning their first two matches by a combined 16 points. The Black and Amber will be up for this however.

Newcestown v Randal Óg, Carbery JAFC, Saturday, 7pm in Enniskeane – Ballinacarriga club Randal Óg have been the surprise package so far in the Carbery JAFC. This will be a big test as Newcestown’s second team have to win to stay alive in the championship.

Tadhg MacCarthaigh v Barryroe, Carbery JAFC, Sunday, 7pm in Ballinacarriga – This is a massive assignment for Barryroe. If they don’t win this, their season will be over prematurely. Caheragh are the West Cork champions, tasks don’t get much tougher than that.

St Mary’s v Castlehaven, Carbery JAFC, Sunday, 7pm in Rossmore – Losing Carbery finalists Mary’s will be hoping to go on another big run and after winning two games from two, they looked primed. Castlehaven’s second team have to win.

