TEAM NEWS: O'Donovan Rossa bid for All-Ireland club junior football final spot

Saturday, December 2nd

currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi-final

O’Donovan Rossa (Cork) v Gusserane (Wexford); 1.30pm, O’Donovan Rossa GAA

O’Donovan Rossa made the trip to Scotland last weekend for a quarter-final against Glasgow Gaels and it was a winning one as the Cork side were ruthless in a 2-14 to 2-0 win.

Éabha O’Donovan, Cork senior star Laura O’Mahony and Emma Hurley were in good scoring form for the Skibbereen outfit and now they face a battle-hardened Gusserane outfit, who are the reigning Wexford and Leinster champions.

Gusserane accounted for Baile Dubh Tíre after a replay in the Wexford county final before claiming victories over Muckalee (Kilkenny), St. Brigid’s (Carlow) and Walterstown (Meath) to land the provincial title.

Up front, Aisling Murphy and Aoife Cullen are proven scoring threats and with plenty of inter-county experience but this has been a supreme team effort to date from Gusserane.

The trip to O’Donovan Rossa should be a memorable one – with a huge crowd predicted to cheer on both sides.

O’Donovan Rossa: C Fitzgerald; M Donnellan, E McCarthy, A Tobin; F Leonard, S Hurley, L Harte (capt.); L O’Mahony, T Murphy; J Beechinor, E Hurley, K O’Connell; É O’Donovan, K O’Donovan, F O’Driscoll.

Gusserane: L Roche; R Power, A Power, A Breen; K Whelan, S Kehoe (capt.), S Whitty; Aisling Ryan, Aoife Ryan; C Ryan, A Cullen, A Whitty; F Ryan, A Murphy, S Hackett.