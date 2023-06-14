TEAM NEWS: Four dual players start for the footballers

ALL FOUR dual players will start for the Cork ladies footballers in their All Ireland group stage clash with Galway at 7.30pm on Saturday, live on TG4.

Aoife Healy starts in midfield, Hannah Looney starts at wing forward, while Orlaith Cahalane and Libby Coppinger will start as the two corner forwards.

The Cork camogie team also play championship on Saturday at 3pm against Down in Pairc Ui Chaoimh but the decision was made for the four players to play for the footballers.

Roisin Phelan will start at corner back too, despite some injury concerns.

Cork (v Galway): Meabh O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey); Anna Ryan (Mourneabbey), Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey), Roisin Phelan (Aghada); Melissa Duggan (Dohenys), Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Bui), Sarah Leahy (Aghada); Aoife Healy (Cloyne), Ciara O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey); Hannah Looney (Aghada), Doireann O'Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Katie Quirke (Bride Rovers); Orlaith Cahalane (Eire Og), Eimear Kiely (Valley Rovers), Libby Coppinger (St Colums).

Subs: Sarah Murphy (Bride Rovers), Emma Cleary (Eire Og), Maire O'Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Dara Kiniry (Lisgoold), Laura Fitzgerald (Mourneabbey), Daire Kiely (Valley Rovers), Laura O'Mahony (O'Donovan Rossa), Sadbh McGoldrick (Eire Og), Amy McDonagh (Naomh Aban), Abigail Ring (Cloyne), Lydia McDonagh (Naomh Aban), Abbie O'Mahony (Glanmire), Ellen Twomey (Glanmire), Rosie Corkery (Naomh Aban), Kate Redmond (Kinsale).