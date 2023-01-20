TEAM NEWS: Cork name side for McGrath Cup final

CORK football manager John Cleary has made six changes to his team for Friday night’s McGrath Cup final against Limerick in Mallow (7.30pm).

The Rebels beat Clare last weekend to qualify for the pre-season final, and Cleary has freshened up his first fifteen for the clash with Limerick.

In come goalkeeper Míchéal Martin, Thomas Clancy, Kevin O'Donovan and Sean Powter in defence, Rory Maguire in midfield, and Killian O'Hanlon in the half-forward line. Out go Chris Kelly, Maurice Shanley, Tommy Walsh, Sean Meehan, Ian Maguire and John O'Rourke.

The game is live on TG4 YouTube. Ticket prices are: adults – €10; students/OAPs – €5; U16s free.

CORK (V LIMERICK): Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers); Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Kevin O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Sean Powter (Douglas), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Colm O'Callaghan (Eire Óg), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven); Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Killian O'Hanlon (Kilshannig), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr's).

SUBS: Christopher Kelly (Eire Óg), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Shane Merrit (Mallow), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet).