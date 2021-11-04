Tadhg MacCarthaigh crowned Carbery junior A football champions!

TADHG MacCarthaigh have won the Carbery Junior A football championship title for the first time since 2012.

Two early first-half goals were key as Caheragh defeated St Mary's by 2-10 to 1-8 in front of a large crowd in Dunmanway.

Captained by Brian O'Driscoll, it was his older brother Colm, man of the match, who led by example. Those two early goals, from Paddy Burke and Sean McCarthy, inside the opening ten minutes helped Tadhg MacCarthaigh race into a 2-2 to 0-0 lead, and St Mary's were always playing catch-up from here. The Saints did pull a goal back from the penalty spot, thanks to Brian McCarthy, midway through the first half and they trailed 2-5 to 1-4 at the break.

Three unanswered Tadhg MacCarthaigh points in the second half saw them push 2-9 to 1-5 ahead with ten minutes to go and they weren't going to be caught.