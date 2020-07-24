Sugrue kicks 0-7 as Bandon get campaign off to winning start

Bandon 1-12

Clyda Rovers 0-6

KIERAN McCARTHY REPORTS

BY the time the rain started in Ballyanly on Friday night, Bandon’s footballers were already in their cars and starting the journey home with an opening night win in the Cork SAFC under their belt.

Bandon were full value for this victory. They led 1-6 to 0-0 in the first half before Clyda Rovers opened their account and they stretched their advantage to 1-9 to 0-2 by half time.

The West Cork men won this game in the opening 30 minutes which they dominated. They had points from Mark O’Regan, Mark Sugrue (2) and Ronan Crowley before O’Regan struck for an opportunist goal after 16 minutes, flicking home a miskicked free from Sugrue. The latter finished the game with 0-7, and five of those came in the first half.

As much as the Bandon attack fired, and Sugrue kicked some superb scores, their defence was excellent, led by James O’Donovan and Peter Murphy, with young Dylan O’Donovan catching the eye at wing back.

At one point in the second half Bandon led 1-12 to 0-3 and the game was won by the time Clyda reeled off the last three scores. For Bandon, it’s job done in an SAFC group that also contains Dohenys and Fermoy.

Scorers

Bandon: Mark Sugrue 0-7 (3f), Mark O’Regan 1-2, Ronan Crowley 0-2, Rob O’Driscoll 0-1.

Clyda Rovers: Conor Corbett 0-3 (2f), Conor Flanagan, Paul Cronin, Cian O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Bandon: Pat Prendergast; Joe O’Mahony, James O’Donovan, Brian Crowley; Robert O’Driscoll, Peter Murphy, Dylan O’Donovan; Rob Long, David Crowley; Cian O’Mahony, Jonathon Mulcahy, Darren Crowley; Ronan Crowley, Mark Sugrue, Mark O’Regan.

Subs: Aidan O’Mahony for J Mulcahy (35), Eolann McSweeney for A O’Mahony (38, inj).

Clyda Rovers: Cian Conway; Aidan Walsh, Ray Carey, Chris Kenny; Kenneth Fitzgerald, Fionn O’Shea, Cian O’Sullivan; David Walsh, Tim Buckley; Ronan Flanagan, Paudie Kissane, Niall Hanley; Paul Cronin, Conor Flanagan, Conor Corbett.

Subs: Darragh Buckley for N Hanley (31), Sean Ronayne for R Carey (ht), Colin Kelly for K Fitzgerald (44).