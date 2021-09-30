Star Sport Podcast released its 150th episode this week

THE Southern Star's weekly podcast, The Star Sport Podcast, has reached another milestone following the release its 150th episode of the show this week.

Hosted by Southern Star Sports Editor Kieran McCarthy and Digital Manager Jack McCarron, The Star Sport Podcast is a celebration of West Cork sport at all levels, covering everything from the Olympics in Tokyo to the road bowling on the Marsh Road.

Having launched in February 2019, The Star Sport Podcast now welcomes a weekly audience of 1000+ listeners and viewers, and has been streamed on the likes of Apple Podcasts and Spotify or watched on YouTube more than 100,000 times.

During the Olympics of this year, when Skibbereen rowers claimed three Olympic medals, The Star Sport Podcast was streamed or watched more than 13,000 times, a record-breaking figure for the show.

The Star Sport Podcast is proudly sponsored by Access Credit Union and is available weekly on YouTube and all major podcasting platforms.

The show covers West Cork sport in-depth and has featured the likes of Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington on his links to Beara, Olympic medallists Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Emily Hegarty, Munster rugby star Gavin Coombes, Olympian Phil Healy, and Cork footballers Sean White, Brian Hurley and Martina O'Brien in recent months.

Click here for all episodes of The Star Sport Podcast