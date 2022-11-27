St Colum's ace Libby Coppinger wins Camogie All-Star, as Cork takes home four awards

ST COLUM’S dual star Libby Coppinger has deservedly won her first All-Star award.

The West Cork woman was named on the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars team after her best year with Cork, standing out in the Rebels’ defence. Libby is currently in Kenya, on the Plant the Planet Games trip, and was represented at Saturday night's ceremony by her sister Maggie.

In August former Cork manager Paudie Murray told The Southern Star that Libby was nailed-on for an All-Star award. He said: ‘She’s a nailed-on All-Star in my eyes. I’ve watched a lot of her performances (this year) and she’s been top class.’

While All-Ireland senior champions Kilkenny won eight All-Stars, runners-up Cork were awarded four positions on the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars team from their ten nominations. Libby Coppinger in corner-back, with Saoirse McCarthy as half-back, Ashling Thompson in mid-field and Katriona Mackey completing Cork’s All-Star winners in corner-forward.

Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling was named as PwC Camogie Manager of the Year for the second time having guided the Cats to All-Ireland victory in 2020 and 2022. Miriam Walsh also collected the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year award for Kilkenny.