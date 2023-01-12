Sport

SLIDESHOW: Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Player of the Match Awards Night

January 12th, 2023 4:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

The Drinagh Co-op U16 Player of the Match award winners Shona Cronin, Valley Rovers (U16B); Maebh Collins, Ilen Rovers (U16A), and Erin McCarthy, Keelnameela (U16C), with John McCarthy, West Cork LGFA, Cork star Laura O'Mahony, and Donal McCarthy, Drinagh Co-op chairman. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

ENJOY our slideshow from the inaugural Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Player of the Match Awards Night held at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery in late 2022.

From U12 to adult, 23 award winners drawn from 12 West Cork clubs were represented at a ceremony attended by over 175 guests.

All photos are by Paddy Feen

The 2022 Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Player of the Match Award winners: U12A, Kayla Whooley (O’Donovan Rossa); U12B, Eve O’Donovan (Tadgh MacCarthaigh); U12C1: Sophie Scarlett (Kilmacabea); U12C2, Keelin Gough (Clonakilty); U12C3, Shauna Cullinane (Valley Rovers). U13A, Hannah Deasy (Kinsale); U13B, Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers). U14A, Lauren Balaur (Kinsale); U14B, Ellen Connolly (Castlehaven); U14C, Aine Kearney (Kinsale); U14C2, Claire Linehan (Valley Rovers). U15A, Caoimhe Horgan (Kinsale); U15B, Caoimhe Flannery (Castlehaven); U16A, Meabh Collins (Ilen Rovers); U16B, Shona Cronin (Valley Rovers); U16C, Erin McCarthy (Keelnameela). Minor A, Millie Condon (Clonakilty); Minor B, Laura O’Donoghue (Castlehaven); Minor C, Anna Downing (Beara). (Adult) Division 1, Siobhán Courtney (Castlehaven); Division 2, Lia Hogan (O’Donovan Rossa); Division 3, Elaine McCarthy (Ibane Ladies); Division 4, Siofra Pattwell (Clonakilty).

***

