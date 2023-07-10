SLIDESHOW: Check out all the 38 teams that took part in the West Cork Sciath na Scol football finals

THERE was history in the making at the West Cork Sciath na Scol finals in Ahamilla, Clonakilty in June when three pitches were used simultaneously for the first time to run off the 19 finals.

This was the 31st running of the annual festival of football for primary schools in West Cork, stretching from the tip of Beara in the west to Kilbrittain in the east and from Scoil Chúil Aodh in the north to Rath in the south.

Seventy-four schools, an area bigger than many counties, took part in the qualifying rounds with 32 qualifying for the finals. Schools ranged in size from the big town schools to the smallest rural schools, with numbers on teams ranging from 15 down to seven. For schools unable to field separate boys’ and girls’ teams, special competitions were run off with mixed teams of seven- or nine-a-side.

Responsible for running everything like clockwork, and with the aid of a small army of teenage helpers, were the members of the West Cork Sciath na Scol committee – chairperson, David Keohane, Castletownshend NS; vice-chairperson, Róisín Hurley, Ballinacarriga NS; secretary, Anna Hurley, Enniskeane NS: treasurer, Fiona O’Regan, Maultrahane NS; Diarmuid Duggan and Conor Murray.

Of course, no games would be possible without the men in the middle, the referees, and the busy men on the day were Peter O’Leary, Tadhg Sheehan, Conor McCarthy, Jack Forbes and Joe Kelly.

Of the 32 schools that took part in the finals six were attempting to win the double, boys and girls, and these included Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin Cloch na gCoillte, Gaelscoil Bheanntraí, Scoil Chúil Aodh, Coomhola, Ardfield and Caheragh. Just two, Coomhola and Caheragh succeeded in their double quest. Scoil Chúil Aodh were actually participating for the first time and took home the girls’ title after a thriller. Unluckiest schools were Gaelscoil Chloch na gCoillte, Gaelscoil Bheanntraí and Ardfield who lost both finals.

Two finals ended level at full time and in a new precedent five minutes extra time was played, instead of sharing the title. Special guests at the finals to present the trophies were Cork senior hurler Luke Meade and All-Ireland winning Cork U20 hurler Seán Daly.

The Ahamilla grounds were in immaculate condition for the finals, with the Clonakilty club providing plenty of parking space. No need to mention that some superb displays of football were seen by outstanding players on all three pitches and it is indeed gratifying to see the progress girls’ football in particular has made in West Cork since it began in the West Cork primary schools 30 years ago. The future of Gaelic football is indeed safe in the hands of the primary schools in West Cork.

All pictures are by photographer Paddy Feen