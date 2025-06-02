Skibbereen Rowing Club’s junior crews prove the conveyor belt is strong

BY ELLEN McCARTHY

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club’s juniors caught the eye at the Lee Regatta held along the Marina in Cork.

With a 500-metre sprint format and all events run as straight finals, the regatta offered an excellent chance for young rowers to test themselves in short, high-intensity races.

It was a successful day for Skibbereen’s junior crews, with several first-place finishes across different categories. In the women’s J14 single sculls, both Anna Connolly and Labhaoise McCarthy secured wins in their respective finals. Connolly also partnered with Mae Ryan to take first place in the women’s J14 double scull.

On the boys’ side, Olan Ferguson came first in the men’s J15 single scull. Peter Grant had a strong day as well, winning the men’s J14 single scull before teaming up with Rayyan Danish to place first in the men’s J14 double. The men’s J15 coxed quad of Odhran Keane, Desmond Keane, Shane O’Regan, and Olan Ferguson, coxed by Oscar Ferguson, also finished first in their final.

In addition to these results, several crews delivered close second and third place finishes, and all athletes raced with great effort and enthusiasm. For many, it was a valuable opportunity to gain race experience and represent the club in a busy regatta environment.

Skibbereen’s full squad on the day included a wide range of age groups. Chloe Grant raced in the J18 category, while the men’s and women’s J15 group included Laoise Hamilton, Fia Foley, Odhran and Desmond Keane, Olan Ferguson, and Shane O’Regan.

At J14 level, the club was represented by Anna Connolly, Úna Waugh O’Brien, Labhaoise McCarthy, Mae Ryan, Micheál McCarthy, Antoni Pylak, Ryan Zebenbegen, Patrick O’Driscoll, Kaiden Whooley, Peter Grant, Rayyan Danish, and Oscar Ferguson.

The J13 squad also took to the water, with Naomi Keane, Marina Lupton, Clara Hickey, Ani Foley, Jasmine Deane, Aisling McDermot, Sophia O’Shea, Scarlett Tango, Liam Lupton, and Max O’Donovan all gaining valuable experience in their races.

The club also had masters women racing at the regatta – Barbara Galvin, Janet Murran, Barbara Nugent, and Elaine O’Flynn, with Mags Fitzgerald on the tiller, powered to victory in the women’s masters 4x+ at the Lee Regatta. The crew delivered a strong, well-executed race to take the win – a great result and a well-earned celebration for the experienced quad.

The Lee Regatta provided an ideal setting for these athletes to build their racing skills and enjoy the sport in a competitive yet supportive environment.