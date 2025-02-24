Skibbereen Community School faces Connacht champs in All-Ireland schools’ senior A semi-final

SKIBBEREEN Community School will take on Mercy College, Roscommon in the Lidl PSS All-Ireland Senior A Championship semi-finals next month.

The Skibb school defeated St. Mary's of Midleton 3-12 to 1-7 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month to win the Munster A final for the second year in a row. Their reward is an All-Ireland semi-final against the Connacht champions in Fethard Town Park (4G pitch), Tipperary, on Wednesday, March 12th. The other semi-final will see the Ulster champions meet Maynooth Education Campus, Kildare, with the All-Ireland senior A final to be played on Thursday, March 27th.

In last season’s All-Ireland semi-final, Skibbereen Community School lost out to Our Lady's Castleblayney, Monaghan, so they’ll be hoping to go one step further this year.