Skibbereen Community School crowned All-Ireland basketball champions!

Skibbereen CS 54

St Joseph’s 32

SKIBBEREEN Community School were crowned U16 C Boys All-Ireland Schools Cup champions in Tallaght on Monday afternoon after a dominant win over St Joseph’s Secondary School in Rochfortbridge (Westmeath).

Led by MVP Tom Kavanagh, Skibbereen CS were in charge from the start and led 32-9 by half time with Kavanagh, Eividas Andreikiu, Stevie Redmond, Daniel Buckley and Colm Harrington all prominent.

St Joseph’s improved in the third and fourth quarters but Skibbereen were well in control, with Kavanagh, Buckley and Redmond still in hot scoring form.

SEE THURSDAY'S SOUTHERN STAR FOR THE FULL REPORT!

Skibbereen CS: Tom Kavanagh (13), Colm Harrington (10), Dylan Hourihane (1), Stevie Redmond (15), Ciaran Coombes, Daniel Buckley (10), Eividas Andreikius (5), Luca Harte, Brian O’Driscoll, Brian O’Sullivan, Kyle O’Sullivan.

St Joseph’s Rochfortbridge: Oisin Curran, James Connolly, Eimhinn Whelan (3), Craig Moran, Alex Evans (4), Alexander Ajeigbe (12), Conor Plunkett, Evan Cole (4), Ben Clynes, Noaman Abourezk (3), Michael Akerele (6), Finian Carroll.

MVP: Tom Kavanagh (Skibbereen CS).