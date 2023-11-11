Skibb leading West Cork charge in Division 1

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

SKIBBEREEN enjoyed a terrific 17-12 away win against Richmond in Division 1 of the Munster junior League on Sunday.

With the heavy rain that fell all week prior to kick-off, underfoot conditions were not the best but Skibbereen didn’t let that affect their performance. Ciarán Coombes – first cousin of Irish international Gavin – made his first start at scrum-half and performed extremely well.

Skibbereen’s Kiwi fly-half Daniel Kitson pulled the strings in a very impressive performance which included two tries and a conversion. Full-back Dave Shannon was the other Skibb man to get over the line but where the backs got the headlines, a few forward performances stood out – Dan Duggan was immense in the pack and young prospect Tomek Lechtansk was outstanding in the second-row. The result leaves Skibb in sixth place in Division 1, on six points after three games.

Just behind Skibbereen in the table on five points are neighbours Clonakilty, who were on the road last weekend looking to build on their impressive 52-17 home win against Kanturk in round two. They came up against a tough Mallow team that made this game an arm wrestle in which the North Cork side came out on top 16-7. The Clonakilty try came from Ben Lovell with Eoin Downey kicking the conversion. Clonakilty will look to bounce back at home this Sunday, 12th, as they welcome Newcastle West to the Vale. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Bandon travelled to Musgrave Park to face an in-form Sunday’s Well side last weekend. It was an impressive performance from the ‘Well who earned a winning bonus point, 27-15. Bandon started brightly, taking a 10-0 lead with a try from Kerry Desmond along with a Nico Fernandez penalty but soon the ‘Well began to dominate, going on to score 20 unanswered. Conor O’Brien got over the whitewash for Bandon to give hope of a comeback but it was the city side that finished the game off with a converted try taking home all five points. Bandon’s next game is at home to Thomond this Sunday at 2.30pm as they look to pick up their first win of the season.