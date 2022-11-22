Skibb and Bandon fighting to stay in Corn Uí Mhuirí race

IT’S crunch time in the Corn Ui Mhuiri this Wednesday, November 23rd.

Both Skibbereen Community School and Hamilton High School Bandon will be in action this week.

In Group B, Skibb (two points) come up against St Francis College Rochestown (four points) at 1.30pm in Newcestown, where a win would mean the West Cork school have one foot in the knockout rounds. A loss would mean Skibb would be under pressure to get a result against 2019 victors Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne who play Presentation Milltown, which is at 1.30pm in Keel/Listry. The Kerry schools both have no points so far but the Dingle school have only played one game.

Hamilton High School Bandon (no points) are under pressure in Group D after losing their first game to Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh Bishopstown, 2-11 to 2-7. It’s High School Clonmel (two points) next for the Hammies at 1.30pm in Mallow. They need to win to stay in the competition. Bishopstown (four points) face Colaiste Chriost Ri (no points) in the other match at 1.30pm in Ballincollig.

PS Rathmore take on St Flannans at 1pm Rathkeale in Group A (Clonakilty Community College’s group). Both sides here haven’t registered a point so far with this being Rathmore’s last game. Clon (two points) still have to face Flannans and Tralee CBS (four points) in December.

Group C sees round two matches take place at 1.30pm as Colaiste na Sceilge play Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig in Dr Crokes and St Brendans Killarney take on Mercy Mounthawk in Milltown. If Mounthawk and Brendans win, both sides will progress to the knockouts with a game to spare having already won in round one.