Search on for photo of 1971 Dunmanway Vocational School's football team ahead of reunion

FIFTY years ago, in 1972, Dunmanway Vocational School won the county vocational schools’ senior football title for the first time in over 20 years.

A committee has been set up to organise a reunion of the team on Saturday, October 1st, but in the meantime help is needed in tracing a photograph of the successful team.

The main photograph on this page is of the 1971 team which actually reached the county final but lost narrowly to Kanturk. Only three of that team were missing when the title was won in 1972. The committee would be delighted to get a photo of the 1972 team itself.

All help to Séamus Coakley, Diarmuid Ó Mathúna GAA, or Donal McCarthy, Dohenys GAA. How many of the above players can you name? All will be revealed shortly in an article about the winning team of 1972.