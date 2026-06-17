SCIATH NA SCOL MIXED: Classy Cahermore in seventh heaven after final success

The six mixed finals at the West Cork Sciath na Scol served up thrills, skills and top-class football, reports TOM LYONS

*****

Roinn 7 (9 a-side)

Cahermore 4-6

Réidh na nDoirí 4-3

ON their inaugural appearance in West Cork Sciath na Scol football, Réidh na nDoirí very nearly lifted their first title against experienced Cahermore. Teams consisted of five boys and four girls, catering for smaller schools.

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Playing with the breeze, Cahermore dominated the first half but found a very efficient Réidh side hard to break down. Cahermore led at the break by 3-3 to 1-2, with midfielders, Oisín McMahon and Daithí O’Meara playing well and kicking the goals.

With seven minutes remaining, the winners led by seven points but then Réidh struck for a goal and a point to provide a hectic finish with only three points between the sides. Cahermore, with Croíadh O’Sullivan outstanding in defence, managed to hang on for the win.

Cahermore: J O’Sullivan, S O’Neill, E Harrington, K O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan, O McMahon, E Walsh, D O’Meara, A McMahon. Also, R Walsh, F O’Sullivan, K O’Sullivan, R Dudley, DB O’Meara.

Réidh na nDoirí: L Ó Cathasaigh, L Ní Loingsigh, A MacCárthaigh, Á Ní Bhriain, D Ó Loingsigh, C Ó Cinnéide, M Ní Raghallaigh, A Ó Tuama, B Ní Loingsigh, N Ó Laocha, L Knelp, S Ó Loingsigh, L Ó Cinnéide, E Ní Chathasaigh, B Ó Loingsigh.

***

Roinn 8 (9 a-side)

Ballinagree 5-11

Clogagh 1-1

Clogagh took a proud record in Sciath football into this game but came up against a top-class Ballinagree outfit.

The scoring ability of the winners was noteworthy all through with Tommy MacSullivan kicking a pair of goals and Fionn Lehane, Erin Kelleher and Elsie Murphy also raising green flags. Liam O’Brien showed good point-scoring ability.

Clogagh’s goalkeeper Kai Fleming made some great saves and Konrad Diamond gave his all throughout. Grace O’Sullivan, Kate O’Flynn and Aoibhinn McCabe also did well for the All-Blacks.

Ballinagree: L Lehane, R Twohig, T Healy, L MacSullivan, F Lehane, T MacSullivan, E Kelleher, L O’Brien, E Murphy. Also, C O’Riordan, N Lehane, B Healy, D MacSullivan, C Lehane, H Hourihan, J O’Leary, B Healy.

Clogagh: K Fleming, K O’Flynn, A McCabe, K Diamond, D Deasy, J O’Sullivan, G O’Sullivan, P Dineen, F Cashman, C Kiernan.

***

Roinn 9 (7 a-side)

Leap 7-7

Kilcolman 4-4

A highly entertaining game of football as Leap overcame the vibrant challenge of a spirited Kilcolman.

Superbly captained by Zuzanna Stankiewicz, Leap had top performances from Ciarán Tobin in defence, Seán O’Mahony who caused lots of problems in attack, and Lily O’Donovan in goal.

Leap had a big lead at half time but Kilcolman fought back in the second half, well led by captain Daniel O’Brien. Sisters Méabh and Aoife O’Driscoll were flying while Eoin Ryan emerged as one of the top scorers.

In the end, it was a delighted Leap side who won the cup.

Leap: C O’Donovan, Z Stankiewicz, Y Lamprecht, J Shanahan, D O’Donovan, S O’Mahony, C Tobin, H O’Sullivan, K O’Donovan, O Collins, M Kishi Comiskey, A Hedosta, V Casserley, L O’Donovan, S O’Donovan, J Casserley, K Lamprecht, S Riley, G Minihane, F Tobin, C O’Mahony, D O’Donovan, H Hayes.

Kilcolman: S Twomey, A O’Brien, M O’Driscoll, E Ryan, H Moyles, M Thorne, D O’Brien, A O’Driscoll, F Moyles, C O’Callaghan, J McDermott, J Moyles, I O’Sullivan, E Walsh, A Whooley, K O’Mahony.

***

Roinn 10 (7 a-side)

St Enda’s, Kilnadur 4-7

Derrycreha 5-3

Heroes galore for St Enda’s in this thrilling mixed final. It was score for score in a great first half, all level at the break.

Derrycreha took the lead in the second half and then Chloe O’Farrell had the Kilnadur supporters cheering when she kicked three goals in a row for her side. It was far from over yet as Derrycreha fought back and took the lead again amid fierce excitement.

Another equaliser for Kilnadur and then a free to win it which was missed. There was time for one more attack and when James McCarthy was fouled, and he calmly pointed the free to win the game for Kilnadur.

Others to shine for the winners were Hazel McCarthy, Rachel Murray, Cillian Murray and Seánie Galvin.

St Enda’s, Kilnadur: L Hubbard, C Murray, R Murray, C O’Farrell, J McCarthy, S Galvin, H McCarthy. Also, L McCarthy, J O’Mahony, O McCarthy, C Galvin.

Derrycreha: L McCarthy, L Forde, E Tobin, I McElhinny, F Whooley, G O’Sullivan, K Coppinger, D McCarthy, A Tobin, D Venhrin, A McCarthy.

***

Roinn 11 (5 a-side)

Maultrahane 5-7

Trafrask 2-7

A cracking first half saw the sides swapping score for score and there was only a single point between the teams at half time, 2-4 to 2-3 to Maultrahane.

The better-balanced winners began to pull away in the second half, with Leah Limrick and Tadhg O’Donovan dominating midfield. Victoria Jennings made some great saves in goal and one block by O’Donovan to prevent a Trafrask goal was top notch.

The scorers for the winners were Leah Limerick 3-2, Ellen O’Donovan 2-2 and Tadhg O’Donovan 0-3. The team was captained by wheelchair user, Dylan Lawlor, a nice touch on a good day for the school.

Maultrahane: V Jennings, E O’Donovan, C Twomey, E Twomey, T O’Donovan, L Limrick, D Lawlor.

Trafrask: Not available.

***

Roinn 12 (5 a-side)

Dreeny 3-3

Dromclough 1-1

The last game of the day produced a fine contest between two totally-committed sides. All the players on view deserve mention for the great effort. Both goalkeepers, Siún McCarthy for Dreeny and Mio Fuchs, brought off some great saves.

The half-time score saw Dreeny leading by 2-3 to 0-1 but Dromclough really put it up to them in the second half, both sides scoring a goal.

Defending well for Dreeny were Áine Lynch, Emma McCarthy and Katie O’Sullivan while siblings, Kate, Áine and Patrick Lynch, were very impressive. Gráinne O’Sullivan and Seán Óg Fox were excellent in midfield for Dromclough, with Ben Cadogan, Mason Hourihane, Eddie Lane, Abbey Mullins, and Avery Chase trying very hard.

Dreeny: S McCarthy, Á Lynch, E McCarthy, P Lynch, K O’Sullivan, K Lynch.

Dromclough: M Fuchs, G O’Sullivan, S Ó Fox, M Hourihane, E Lane, A Mullins, A Chase.