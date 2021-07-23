Sport

SCHEDULE: Check out what time Skibbereen rowers will be in action in Tokyo on Saturday morning

July 23rd, 2021 11:15 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Skibb men Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan will represent Ireland at the Olympic Games.

SKIBBEREEN rowers’ bid to take over Tokyo, and the Olympic Games, begins in the early hours of Saturday morning and here are the times (Irish time) you need to put into your diary:

2.20am, Saturday morningAoife Casey and Margaret Cremen will take part in their Lightweight Women's Double Sculls heat. Italy, France, Switzerland, Indonesia and the United States are also in this race. The first two here go straight into the A/B semi-final, while the remaining crews go into the repechage.

3am, Saturday morningPaul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy race in the second heat of the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, and they’ll up against Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, Uruguay and India. The first two here go straight into the A/B semi-final, while the remaining crews go into the repechage.

3.30am, Saturday morningEmily Hegarty and the Irish women’s four take part in the second heat, and will be up against Australia, Romania, Denmark and the United States. The top two crews go into the A final, and the remaining crews go into the repechage.

 

 

