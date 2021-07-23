SCHEDULE: Check out what time Skibbereen rowers will be in action in Tokyo on Saturday morning

SKIBBEREEN rowers’ bid to take over Tokyo, and the Olympic Games, begins in the early hours of Saturday morning and here are the times (Irish time) you need to put into your diary:

2.20am, Saturday morning – Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen will take part in their Lightweight Women's Double Sculls heat. Italy, France, Switzerland, Indonesia and the United States are also in this race. The first two here go straight into the A/B semi-final, while the remaining crews go into the repechage.

3am, Saturday morning – Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy race in the second heat of the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, and they’ll up against Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, Uruguay and India. The first two here go straight into the A/B semi-final, while the remaining crews go into the repechage.

3.30am, Saturday morning – Emily Hegarty and the Irish women’s four take part in the second heat, and will be up against Australia, Romania, Denmark and the United States. The top two crews go into the A final, and the remaining crews go into the repechage.