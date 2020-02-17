Rossas star Laura O'Mahony shines in her new role with the Rebels

SKIBBEREEN’S Laura O’Mahony is revelling in her new role for Cork, says Rebels boss Ephie Fitzgerald.

O’Mahony (19) has switched from attack to the half-back line, and she’s caught the eye in Cork’s three Division 1 football league victories this season, including the latest win against All-Ireland champions Dublin in Croke Park .

Fitzgerald feels the O’Donovan Rossa player has all the attributes to make an impact at wing back, and the signs are encouraging so far.

‘I’ve always felt that Laura has great stamina, great speed and she is very brave, and I think she is more comfortable facing the ball,’ Fitzgerald explained.

‘We had a discussion about it and she was very open to the idea of moving further back, and very happy to give it a go as well. She was telling me that she played some football underage as a back so we said we would give it a go.

‘So far, she has been doing absolutely brilliant. She was on Carla Rowe against Dublin and I thought she did quite well.

‘For her first trip to Croke Park, I thought she was fantastic and I was delighted with her performance.

‘Laura’s attitude is great, she has a lot of skills, particularly going forward; shooting would be one area where she can improve but she knows that herself.

‘I think she has a lot to offer.’

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald also expects to have Niamh Cotter back in contention for the next game against Mayo on February 23rd. Cotter has missed the start of the league with a back injury.

Cork’s third league win on the bounce means they maintain their 100 per cent record and top the Division 1 table.