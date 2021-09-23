Red-hot Scorchers fire to glory in county league final

Clann na nGael 6-7

Youghal 1-8

THE ability to create and take goal chances was the difference in the county junior league Division 9 final as Clann na nGael hit Youghal for six at Nemo Rangers grounds in Trabeg recently.

The Scorchers forward unit clicked into gear early, with centre forward Fiona Coakley pulling the strings.

Her goal was the second of three in the opening quarter, with sisters Roisín and Katie O’Driscoll netting either side of that.

Youghal got on top after the first water break and dominated at midfield. Their goal brought them to within four points at half time, 3-2 to 1-4, setting up an exciting second half.

The third quarter was a cagey affair as Youghal sought to close the gap. Clann’s defensive unit withstood several Youghal attacks as the teams matched each other point for point. The game’s crucial score came just before the last water break when Julieanne Hayes goaled for the Scorchers.

Youghal’s need to make up ground on the scoreboard in the final quarter left openings for Clann na nGael to exploit and further goals from captain Gráinne McCarthy and livewire half forward Roisín O’Donovan finished the game as a contest.

McCarthy accepted the cup on behalf of the team in front of their delighted supporters.

This was an impressive team performance by the Scorchers, who started and finished strongly. There were excellent performances in defence and attack. Midfield got through a huge workload all over the pitch and the subs did not dilute the Scorchers strength when introduced. The panel and management team can take a lot of credit for this performance as they face into the 2021 championship.

This game also counted as the 2020 county championship semi-final, suspended last year due to Covid restrictions. Clann na nGael will face Glanmire in the final of that competition.