Quinn confident Clonakilty will bounce back and learn from senior B loss

Fermoy 1-16

Clonakilty 1-13

CLONAKILTY’S hopes of ending their season with a Cork LGFA trophy were crushed by Fermoy in the senior B final at MTU Cork.

The West Cork club, despite a gallant display, lost out by three points to an Ashling Hutchings-inspired Fermoy. Level at the break, having been four points behind, Fermoy moved two ahead heading into the final quarter of an evenly-fought game.

Siofra Patwell rattled the North Cork club’s crossbar and Cork’s All-Ireland minor winning goalkeeper Dearbhla Creed repeatedly denied Clonakilty in the closing stages.

In the end, Hutchings and Creed’s performances coupled with 1-2 from Aoibhe Carey earned Fermoy a 1-16 to 1-13 victory.

As for Clonakilty, Sinead O’Donovan (1-2) and Ciara Ryan (0-4) top-scored for a West Cork team Orla Lowney, Moira Barrett, Katie O’Driscoll and Millie Condon also got on the scoresheet.

Despite a disappointing end to their second senior campaign, there is much for Clonakilty and their captain Jenny Quinn to feel positive about.

‘Losing to Fermoy was hugely disappointing but getting to a senior B final is a big deal for us,’ Quinn said.

‘We only came up from intermediate two years ago. I think it is a great thing, especially for Clonakilty, that we have the option to play a senior B championship if you miss out on a senior A semi-final.

‘We are not up there with the likes of Mourneabbey or Éire Óg just yet. There are a few teams pushing towards that level but I think everyone can see that those two are miles ahead right now.

‘In my head, probably over the next few years, the senior B championship is something Clonakilty is capable of focussing on and winning. From there, hopefully, we can aim to reach a senior A semi-final and final.’

There is certainly scope for improvement within the West Cork club’s ranks when you consider the young age profile of a squad that claimed a county intermediate title two years ago. Millie Condon, Siobhan Callanan and Katie O’Driscoll along with Meabh O’Donovan, Siofra Patwell, Máire Murphy, Niamh Kennedy and Aoife O’Flynn Meade are beginning to make their mark in the Clon senior ranks.

‘A lot of our younger girls have had to adapt their game when playing senior against bigger and more physical players,’ Quinn added.

‘Along with the minors coming through, we have experienced players like Martina O’Brien who is so important to Clonakilty. The same goes for Clare and Áine O’Leary. Having players like that to call upon really brings everything together.

‘I believe that having the West Cork LGFA championships back has been very important for us too. We are hoping to have another crack off the senior B again next year, if we don’t reach a senior A semi-final, and pushing to win it.’

Clon manager Yvonne Ryan was as deflated as her players following the outcome of Sunday’s final. But the progress made over the last 12 months bodes well for the s future.

‘Losing 1-16 to 1-13 in a senior B county final is an unfortunate way to end the season. It is a progression though as we didn’t win a single senior championship game last year in our first year up since winning the intermediate county title,’ Ryan commented.

‘This year, we beat Inch Rovers, Valley Rovers and Kinsale. We also reached a senior B county final. That is progress in itself after only two years at the top grade. The club will be looking to build on that again next year.’

Scorers -

Fermoy: A Carey 1-2; C Duffy, A O’Sullivan (4f), A Scannell 0-4 each; A Hutchings 0-2.

Clonakilty: S O’Donovan 1-2; C Ryan 0-4 (4f); O Lowney, M Barrett, K O’Driscoll 0-2 each; M Condon 0-1.

Fermoy: D Creed; C O’Brien, R Coffey, K O’Flynn; L Scannell, M O’Sullivan, A Hutchings; T Murphy, L Lardner; A O’Sullivan, A Scannell, A Carey; A Daly, S O’Sullivan, C Duffy.

Subs: M Parker for A Daly (46), S Gilsenan for K O’Flynn (48), M O’Brien for L Scannell (60).

Clonakilty: M O’Brien; E Lawlor, L Collins, R Shanley; K O’Driscoll, S Callanan, K O’Donovan; J Quinn A O’Leary; M Barrett, C Ryan, M Condon; M O’Donovan, S O’Donovan, O Lowney.

Subs: C O’Leary for J Quinn (ht), S Pattwell for O Lowney (43), M Deasy for E Lawlor (46), K O’Mahony for M Barrett (55), E Lawlor for M O’Donovan (60).

Referee: Mairead Dullea (Bantry Blues).