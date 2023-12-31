Q&A: Cork camogie star Fiona Keating

If you could relive one sporting moment from the past year, what would it be?

When the final whistle sounded in the All-Ireland camogie final in Croke Park on August 6th. The moments after that were something special. After losing the past two finals it was great to get over the line this time, and win my first senior All-Ireland medal.

Help needed: We are short two members of our 4x100m relay team and need two more locals to run with sisters Phil and Joan Healy – pick two West Cork sportspeople to make this relay team unbeatable?

Darragh McElhinney would definitely add to the quality of this team. It wouldn’t be a bother to him. Jane Buckley would also be a great addition, too. She’s an up-and-coming star.

What will you miss most about 2023?

Matthew Twomey and Teddy O’Donovan. These two men have put so much work into Cork camogie over the past decade. They’re going to be a huge loss to us. The hard work and commitment they’ve given over the years has been exceptional.

What was the best present you ever received from Santa?

A Pulseroll Percussion Massage Gun. I use it after every game and match.

Who do you think is West Cork’s biggest sports star?

Jack Crowley. He played a big role in Ireland's World Cup campaign, and it’s great to see him flying the West cork flag on the big stage.

West Cork is gone rugby-mad, but who would win a 100m race between Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett and Fineen Wycherley?

That would be a close race, but I’d have to back Gavin Coombes.

If you could go for New Year’s drinks with three sports people – local, national or international – who would you pick?

Limerick hurling boss John Kiely – he is a great manager, has a great relationship with his players and I’d love to see his thought process behind it all. Sonia O’Sullivan – I’d love to see what she has to say about all her experiences. After that I would say the Cork camogie team because you’d get to witness Meabh Cahalane’s rendition of ‘I think we’re alone now’. Singing is her hidden talent!

What local sports star should we keep an eye on next year?

Millie Condon. She’s a little dinger and, no doubt, will be featuring in the 2025 Cork senior camogie panel. She’ll be well able for it.

Those January blues are almost upon us, what’s your advice to survive the month?

Just stay active, set yourself a goal and work towards it. Use the month to reset and focus on yourself. Get out of the house and meet up with friends; it’s a great way to brighten up your day.

Finish this sentence: In 2024 I want to …

Win another senior All-Ireland camogie title. After getting a taste of success this year it will definitely motivate us even more to keep up the winning streak.