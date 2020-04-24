Sport

PODCAST: When will sport return and should the GAA go behind closed doors?

April 24th, 2020 3:20 PM

By Jack McCarron

--

On today’s Podcast we’ll be chatting about the prospect of live sport returning in 2020, whether or not top level sport should be given preferential treatment and played behind closed doors and which sporting events we’re most looking forward to watching once everything is back up and running.

Kieran McCarthy and Jack McCarron are joined on the line by Ger McCarthy, presenter of the West Cork league and Ladies football Podcasts and reporter for the Southern Star, the Irish Examiner and the Echo.

