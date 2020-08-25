PODCAST: The Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy on 100m success, Jamie Wall on the challenges of managing his home club & the new club window PLUS Beamish Cup final preview

--

What a lineup we have for you today!

First up we’re chatting to The Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy following her eleventh national title success last weekend.

Phil came out on top in the 100 metres at the Irish Life Health national senior track and field championships at Morton Stadium and she spoke to Kieran ahead of her bid to land the 100-200 metres double this weekend.

We also hear from Kilbrittain hurling manager Jamie Wall ahead of their must win clash with Ballygarvan in Bandon on Sunday.

Jamie also chats about the challenges of managing his home club & why the GAA must keep the new club window.

To finish up we’re joined by Ger McCarthy to preview the Beamish Cup final between Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty Town FC which kicks off at 4pm in Turners Cross this Sunday afternoon.

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you by Access Credit Union. Access Credit Union has always been at the heart of our community, through good and bad times. For more visit accesscu.ie.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.