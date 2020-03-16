PODCAST: Sport grinds to a halt, Fitzgibbon Cup winner David Lowney & the Southern Star South West Coastal Rowing Schools Regatta

As is the case with the rest of the country, we are recording this podcast in slightly different circumstances - both Kieran an Jack are working from home so please bear with us if there are any technical difficulties - we’ll do our best!

On today’s show we’re going to be looking ahead to the 2020 Southern Star coastal schools’ regatta which takes place on May 24th.

We’ll also hear from local hurler David Lowney who was part of the recent UCC Fitzgibbon Cup winning side - he was at the Celtic Ross Hotel last week to pick up his West Cork Sports Star monthly award for January.