PODCAST: Positive signs for Pat Ryan's Cork hurlers PLUS Cork v Dublin preview

The Cork hurlers have started life under Pat Ryan with two wins from two in the National League, beating All-Ireland champions Limerick in week one and following up with an impressive away win against Galway in Pearse Stadium last weekend.

Though the competitiveness of the league has been called into question this season, Cork have looked good thus far and are already being touted as potential All-Ireland contenders in what is Ryan’s first season in charge.

On today’s podcast we’re joined by Denis Hurley, hurling correspondent with The Echo, to discuss the opening two wins and the potential this current group has.

Jack & Kieran also look ahead to Cork's clash with Dublin in the football league this weekend.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.