Sport

PODCAST: Orla Finn on Cork's league campaign, West Cork Ladies disbanded, the West Cork Rally returns and 'pathetic' Cork footballers lose again

March 15th, 2022 12:28 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

It’s a ladies football special on the show this week and we’re joined by Cork and Kinsale footballer Orla Finn to chat about life under new Cork boss Shane Ronayne and their National League campaign.

We’re also joined by Brian McCarthy and Anne O’Grady, the management team who guided the West Cork Ladies to their first ever county title in 2020.

We ask them about the disbandment of the West Cork ladies divisional team and what it means for the game in the region.

PLUS the lads chat about Colm O'Rourke's 'pathetic' Cork comments on League Sunday and preview the return of this weekend's West Cork Rally.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.