PODCAST: Orla Finn on Cork's league campaign, West Cork Ladies disbanded, the West Cork Rally returns and 'pathetic' Cork footballers lose again

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

It’s a ladies football special on the show this week and we’re joined by Cork and Kinsale footballer Orla Finn to chat about life under new Cork boss Shane Ronayne and their National League campaign.

We’re also joined by Brian McCarthy and Anne O’Grady, the management team who guided the West Cork Ladies to their first ever county title in 2020.

We ask them about the disbandment of the West Cork ladies divisional team and what it means for the game in the region.

PLUS the lads chat about Colm O'Rourke's 'pathetic' Cork comments on League Sunday and preview the return of this weekend's West Cork Rally.