PODCAST: Olympic bronze medal-winning history maker Emily Hegarty

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio it was Gary and Paul O’Donovan who changed the game for Irish rowing, picking up the sports first ever Olympic medal.

This time round in Tokyo, the game changers have been the Irish heavyweight four, who returned home with Ireland’s first ever women’s Olympic rowing medal.

The old adage, that you can’t win an Olympic rowing medal without someone from Skibbereen in the boat, was once again proved true, with Aughadown’s Emily Hegarty representing West Cork in the history making crew.

On today’s podcast we’ll chat to Emily about their success in Tokyo, how much it meant to her personally and what the future holds for the Irish four.

--

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast.

Access Credit Union is well known for supporting local West Cork sport at all levels and we look forward to telling that story throughout the summer and beyond.

Access Credit Union - funding dreams for over 50 years.

Did you know that Phil Healy's is home club @ClubBandon currently train in #Bandon town park as they have no ground of their own?

Please help fund their dream & raise €100K to commence work their own track.

Donate – https://t.co/qzBB2rOPWT#fundingdreams #westcork #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Z2HD7HjiWd — Access Credit Union (@accesscu_irl) July 30, 2021

