PODCAST: O'Donovan Rossa's David Shannon | Bantry Blues' Arthur Coakley | Rowers rule at the Worlds | Aoife Casey interview

On this week’s podcast we’re building up to Saturday’s Bon Secours Senior A Football Championship semi-final between St Michael’s and O’Donovan Rossa and we’re joined by Skibbereen’s David Shannon.

We're also looking ahead to the other crunch county semi-finals involving West Cork teams this weekend including Bantry Blues’ meeting with Iveleary in Dunmanway and part three of the Castlehaven-St Finbarr’s trilogy which takes place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm on Sunday in the PSFC.

There’s also the small matter of the World Rowing Championships to reflect on and the incredible success of the Irish team, spearheaded by Skibbereen rowers, in the Czech Republic last weekend.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won yet another gold medal to once again cement themselves as the undoubted best rowers in the world.

There were also reasons to celebrate for Aoife Casey, daughter of coach Dominic, as she rowed to a memorable third place to take home bronze alongside Rochestown's Margaret Cremen in the lightweight women’s double sculls A final.

This is a breakthrough moment for Casey and Cremen, who finished eighth at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo and we're joined by Aoife on today’s show.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.