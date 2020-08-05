PODCAST: Newcestown's camogie captain Aisling O'Donovan and West Cork Ladies are up and running

--

On today’s Podcast we’re chatting to Newcestown’s camogie captain Aisling O’Donovan following their first ever senior game last weekend. Newcestown were beaten by Killeagh on the night and Aisling joins us to talk about their journey to senior, what they can take from Saturday’s loss and much more besides.

Before we hear from Aisling we discuss the West Cork Ladies who got their season up and running last week with a very respectable draw against county champions Mourneabbey.

The West Cork Ladies take on Eire Og at St Colums next Tuesday.

