PODCAST: Munster's John Hodnett on injury struggles and rise of West Cork rugby

--

On this week's show we're focusing on the rise of West Cork rugby and speaking to John Hodnett of Rosscarbery and Munster.

Kieran McCarthy also previews our FREE 16-page magazine in this Thursday's Southern Star - West Cork Rugby Rising.

We look closely at the rise of Gavin Coombes, catch up with former Bandon RFC head coach Regis Sonnes, chat to Laura Sheehan and Laura Guest, explain why rugby is booming in West Cork, tell the tale of Skibbereen’s first Munster star Finbarr Kearney, and much, much more.

With Centra - Live Every Day