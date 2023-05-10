PODCAST: Munster LGFA Championship comes to West Cork & the GAAGO controversy



ON this week's podcast we're focusing on a big game in West Cork as the Munster LFGA Championship comes to the region for the first time ever.

Ahamilla in Clonakilty will play host to this Sunday's clash between Cork and Waterford, and we're speaking to Yvonne Ryan, Clonakilty Ladies GAA chairperson, about the historic occasion.

Shane Ronayne's senior team will be confident of a victory following their dramatic comeback to salvage a draw in last weekend's fixture vs Kerry, and need a victory against Waterford to reach the Munster final.

We also hear Kieran's take on the recent GAAGO controversy, and look ahead to this week's newspaper.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

