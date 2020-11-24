PODCAST: Munster final fallout with Diarmuid Duggan and Enniskeane's Orla Cronin eyes camogie success

--

On today's podcast we're joined once again by ex-Cork and Ilen Rovers footballer Diarmuid Duggan to dissect Cork's dismal Munster final loss to Tipperary on Sunday.

Having beaten Kerry in the semi-final, this seemed like the perfect opportunity for Ronan McCarthy's men to claim a first Munster title since 2012 but alas, it wasn't to be.

We look back at the match, break down the main talking points and look ahead to what the future holds for this Cork side.

We also chat to Enniskeane’s Orla Cronin ahead of Cork’s All Ireland semi-final meeting with Kilkenny this Saturday afternoon.