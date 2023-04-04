PODCAST: Cork vs Clare preview with Haulie O'Sullivan & Diarmuid Duggan

ON this week's Star Sport Podcast we are looking forward to Cork vs Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final, which throws in at 2pm on Sunday in Cusack Park.

Who better than our very own punditry dream-team to preview the game than Diarmuid Duggan and Haulie O'Sullivan? Both bring their expertise ahead of what could be the beginning of an exciting few weeks for Cork football fans.

Dylan and Kieran chat all things sport in West Cork as Dunmanway Town's women's team broke new ground by winning their first ever WCL women's league title with victory over Inter Kinsale at the weekend. They won't have long to celebrate, however, as Inter Kinsale will be looking for revenge in a rematch in this weekend's cup final.

West Cork Academy have named their squad for this year's Kennedy Cup, which will take place in UL this summer. Emma Hurley has become the first schoolgirl to be called up to the cup squad.

We also cover the end of Skibbereen RFC's All-Ireland cup journey as they were knocked out in a semi-final away to Tullamore in what was a tight game. Highlights of the match, including a brilliant Skibbereen try, are available here.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

