PODCAST: Cork v Kerry special with Kevin O'Driscoll, Daniel Goulding & Martina O'Brien

On today’s podcast we’re chatting to Caheragh & Cork footballer Kevin O’Driscoll ahead of Cork’s Munster semi-final clash with Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday.

We’re also joined by Cork All Ireland winner Daniel Goulding to preview the big game and we’re asking him what it takes to overcome the Kingdom in championship action

The Cork ladies footballers also meet Kerry in their opening match of this year’s championship on Saturday and we hear from Cork and Clonakilty goalkeeper Martina O’Brien ahead of their meeting at Austin Stack Park in Tralee

Plus we also have a great competition.

Our friends at Access Credit Union want to kit one you out with a brand new Cork jersey ahead of the weekend’s action!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is head over to Twitter right now, retweet the photo that’s pinned to the top of the Southern Star’s timeline and follow Access Credit Union. Their handle is @accesscu_irl